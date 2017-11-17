Cecil Wayne Wells

He had retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Cecil was of the Pentecostal faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Wells; his brother, Virgil Eugene Wells and his sisters, Wilma Garrett and Helen Murray.

Cecil is survived by his wife, Doris Marie Wells of Big Stone Gap; his son, David Wells & wife Valarie of Taylor, MI; his siblings, Bobby Wells and wife Billie of Big Stone Gap, Nell Kelly of Keokee, Brenda Peak of Dryden, Lee Wells and wife Charlotte of Dryden and Larry Wells and wife Geri of Dryden; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave W, Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Brother Bill McDonald officiating.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 20, 2017, in Powell Valley Cemetery, Dryden, VA at 11:00am. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home at 10:30 to travel in procession to the cemetery. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Keokee Church of God, PO Box 79, Keokee, VA 24267.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Cecil Wells.

You may go online to www.gilliamfuneralhome.com to view obituaries.