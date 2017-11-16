KINGSPORT - William Henry “Beau” Waters, 58, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 13, 2017.

He was a native of Macon, Georgia and attended First Presbyterian Day School where he was an all-state football player. He attended and played football at Newberry College and Valdosta State. Beau was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and bodybuilder throughout his life. He lovingly referred to his wife as “Dove”. Beau was a father first and proudly referred to his five daughters as his “girls” and he loved them with all his heart. He has left memories on his daughter’s hearts filled with times of laughter, “paying the toll”, pet names like “B-Rabbit”, “Gator-Nose”, and “Weal” he would get so tickled he couldn’t even talk. Beau enjoyed being a grandfather, and was known by his grandchildren as “Pops”. Pops loved wrestling with Ethan and Luke and taking Kyah and Braelynn for Ice Cream. Beau’s favorite number was 8 and his favorite color was green. He was a member of Reservoir Road Baptist Church. Beau also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He admired and deeply loved his father, mother, and big sister and his family and friends have peace knowing he is with them in heaven.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Waters Sr. and wife, Betty Jean Persall Waters; sister, Candice Eve Waters.

Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Robin Carlotta Nichols Waters; Erica Estep and husband, Kevin, Layne Jones, Sierra Waters, Marina Waters, and Cameo Waters; grandchildren, Kyah Jones, Ethan Estep, Braelynn Ferrell and Luke Estep; along with a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Keith Smith officiating.

