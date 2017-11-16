NICKELSVILLE, VA - Roy Clarion Stapleton, age 75, of Nickelsville, VA, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, TN.

He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Nickelsville. Roy was a simple man who loved his family, friends, church and riding his tractor. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Joann Baker Stapleton; parents, Noah and Daphne Kilgore Stapleton; sister, Gaye Blankenbeckler; brother, Larry Stapleton; 2 nephews, Eddie and Michael Stapleton; step-daughter, Debra Watts; and step-grandson, Travis Watts.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Stapleton; 5 sisters, JoAnn Palmer (Roland), Nell Kendrick (Fred), Marie Addington, Flo Minton (Steve) and Carol Culbertson (Dennis); brother, John Stapleton Sr.; sister-in-law, Karen Stapleton; step-daughter, Lisa Adams (Larry); step-grandchildren, Lela Gillenwater, Scotty Watts, Linda Watts, Rebecca Alvarez, Brandy Watts, Johnathan Adams, Ellyse Adams and Heather Bise; 13 step great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. DeMotts and staff Nickelsville Medical Center, the staff of NOVA Healthcare and FMC Dialysis Center for their love and care. Also the family especially thanks caregivers, Rebecca Alvarez and Gabriella Barrientos for their continued love and support, for Roy during his time of declining health.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Evangelist Rex McMurray and Rev. Gorman McMurray officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Addington Frame Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:45 am.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA Is proudly serving the Stapleton family.