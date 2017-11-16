KINGSPORT - Nan Hodges, 93, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 following a period of declining health at The Wexford House with her daughter by her side.

Born in Hawkins County, TN on April 30, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Elizabeth Hurd. She had resided in this area her entire life. Nan was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw, sister and friend who loved to garden, sew, cook and have people over. She won many beautification awards from the City of Kingsport. Nan was a good-hearted person and will be missed dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Roy Hodges, Jr., and James Ray Hodges; four sisters, Jane Hamilton, Pearl Fergerson, Lochiel Moshier, and Lou Bishop; brother, Jay Hurd; an infant sister; an infant brother; son-in-law, Clarence Amyx.

Nan is survived by her daughter, Carol Amyx of Kingsport; four grandchildren, Lisa King and husband, William, James Ray Hodges, Jr., Kelly Hodges, and Tyler Ray Hodges; several great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, Braden and Zoey; sisters, Edith Moshier of Johnson City and Ann Scherbert of North Carolina, and Yvonne Donnivan of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Odell Beauchamp officiating.

Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff and people at The Wexford House.