Lena Kate Seaver Lane

KINGSPORT - Lena S. Lane died Monday, November 13, 2017. She is now singing praises in the presence of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.

Lena graduated from Coeburn High School in Wise County, Virginia. Lena was a homemaker for most of her life but spent several years working for the Eastman Kodak Corporation. She was a long-time, faithful member of Bridwell Heights Presbyterian Church, where she taught children’s Sunday school classes for many years and was active in the Thursday Morning Ladies Bible Study.

Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Lane; father, George H. Seaver; mother, Ida Belle Heaberlin Seaver; sisters: Emma S. Combs, Lula S. Jesse, Bonnie S. Banner, Lorraine S. Kimbrough and Cecile S. Gillenwater; brothers: Bill, Dayton, Comman and Charles Seaver. Lena is survived by numerous members of the Seaver and Lane Families.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Ball and Rev. Patrick Hines officiating. Friends may call from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 17, 2017 in the Garden of Christus at East Lawn Memorial Park with the officers of Bridwell Heights Presbyterian Church serving as pallbearers. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridwell Heights Presbyterian Church, 108 Bridwell Height Drive Kingsport, TN 37664.