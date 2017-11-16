WEBER CITY, VA - Hazel Anderson Godsey, 93, of Weber City, was carried home by angels on Sunday night (November 12, 2017) surrounded by her family at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday (November 16, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home or friends may also call anytime at the daughters residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday (November 16, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Paul Blessing, Rev. David Gillenwater, and Rev. Rex McMurray, officiating. Music will be provided by Jennifer Starnes. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday (November 17, 2017) at 11 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visitingwww.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Godsey family.