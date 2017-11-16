KINGSPORT - Harold L. Wright, 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Harold was a life-long resident of Kingsport and a graduate of Lynn View High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Eastman Kodak with 30 years of service. He was a member of Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church. To know Harold was to love him. He loved visiting with family and friends. Harold enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, music, art, and painting landscapes. He was generous and kind hearted.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Clara Faye Wright; his parents, Arthur Preston and Mary Elizabeth Montgomery Wright; and his brother, Bill W. Wright.

Harold is survived by his sister, Peggy Delores Vaughn and husband, Lewis; two brothers, Preston J. Wright and wife, Frieda, and Les Wright and wife, Kim Renee; nieces, Teri Wright and Renee Galasso Hall, Deena Khalaf, Tanya Hart; nephews, Bill Wright, Michael Vaughn, and Billy P. Wright; Aunt Ruth Montgomery; very special friend, Shirley Mellons; and several great-nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Melissa Malcolm officiating.

Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Morrison United Methodist Chapel, 2019 Chapel Dr., Kingsport, TN 37665.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Harold L. Wright.