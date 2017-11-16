Frieda Dykes

KINGSPORT - Frieda Ann Dykes of Kingsport, TN went to be with her savior Jesus early in the morning of Wednesday, November 15 th , 2017.

She was born in Arno, Virginia to the late Curtis and Louise Trent Elliott. She was full of love, compassion, and life; making the world a better place than she found it.

Frieda is survived by her husband Phillip Dykes; son, David Dykes and wife Angela; grandson, Grant Dykes; sister, Kathy Elliott; brother, Tommy Elliott and wife Judy, along with many other family members and loved ones.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 12:00 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Rodger Castle and Rev. Pat Hammond officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Garden of Peace I at East Lawn Memorial Park with Gary Lane, Raymond Rossie, Joey Fields, Robert Miller, Jeremiah Burrell and David Williams serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 10:00 A.M. until the funeral hour at 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastlawnkingsport.com