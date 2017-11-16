BLUFF CITY - Billy Wayne Rhoton, 69, of Bluff City, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017. He was born June 27th, 1948, the son of the late Elmer Rhoton and Lillian Jones.

He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Hogan and husband Kevin; sons, Billy Rhoton Jr. and wife Betsy, James Rhoton; and 6 grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday November 18th, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. prior to the service.



