Audrey Loa Andrews Kaiman

She was born to Walter and Edith Andrews on March 15, 1928 in Clintonville, Wisconsin. Her youth was spent in Wisconsin and California. She attended Lawrence University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated from East Tennessee State University.

Audrey married Bernard Kaiman in 1950. They were married almost 63 years until Bernard’s death in 2013.

In 1965 the couple moved to Jonesborough where they were among the early leaders of the preservation, restoration, and revitalization of Tennessee’s oldest town. Many will remember the Old Sweet Shop Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Jonesborough. Audrey bought that building in the early days of Jonesborough’s revitalization and created an old fashioned ice cream parlor complete with player piano. Audrey was also instrumental in the building of the Jonesborough Public Library. Audrey loved Jonesborough!

Audrey had many interests. She was an avid reader (and was a reading teacher in the public schools), wonderful cook—especially of interesting ethnic dishes, and an active gardener of both beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables. She was, along with her husband, a leader in the international folk dance community and helped found The East Tennessee Folk Dance group and the local Scottish Country Dance group. They traveled the world, learning dances, customs, and foods of many countries and collected beautiful costumes of many peoples.

Audrey was a long-time member of Jonesborough’s Schubert Club, actively participating in all aspects of club membership and enthusiastically supporting the club’s sponsorship of her beloved library.

She was also an active hiker and enjoyed many hikes with the Paul Fink Adventure Hikers. She loved backpacking and participated in many Sierra Club hiking trips around the country.

Audrey leaves behind many friends who find themselves very sad that she is no longer dancing or hiking or cooking or remembering everyone’s birthday with a special note or funny card BUT we are so very happy to have shared her in our lives and thankful for all she taught us and will always treasure her in our hearts.

Special thanks are given to the caring staff of Lakebridge Health Care Center, especially to Toni, Gary, and Dorothy. The love and care they gave to Audrey was a beautiful gift to her. Also, thanks to MSHA Hospice Care for their support during the past few weeks. What a wonderful service you provide.

Audrey requested that there be no visitation or service. The East Tennessee Folk Dancers will host a dinner and dance to remember and honor Audrey on January 1, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church gym in Johnson City. Friends are welcome.

If you would like to donate a gift in Audrey’s memory, please consider Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Jonesborough Public Library, or Washington County Animal Shelter (Audrey loved cats!).

