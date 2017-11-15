Wilma June Hamilton

She was a life long resident of Kingsport, Tennessee and a member of Pactolus United Methodist Church and the Women’s Auxiliary of The VFW. Wilma June was a retired employee of The Sullivan County Clerks Office.

Wilma June is preceded in death by her beloved parents: Mable and Conley Sells, her darling Husband: James Hamilton, two Sons: Randy and Conley Hamilton, and brother: Bill Sells.

She is survived by two brothers: Jim Sells and Alvin Sells (Elizabeth), grandchildren: Eric Hamilton, Sarah Alley, Conley Hamilton and Riley Hamilton, great-grandchildren: Evan Alley, Ethan Alley and Katelyn Alley.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home Blountville, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm with Pastor Steve Patterson officiating.

A committal service will follow in the Masonic Garden at East Tennessee Cemetery.

East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve The Hamilton Family.