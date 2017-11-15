KINGSPORT - R.C. Bowen, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at Elmcroft of Kingsport’s Heartland Village surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremations Services. A brief Memorial Gathering will follow.

A private Entombment Service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

R.C.’s family sincerely requests that you honor his wishes to make memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or stjude.org.

