KINGSPORT - Paul Lane went to sleep in the arms of Jesus Saturday, November 11, 2017.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tri-Cities Funeral Home with services to follow at 8:00 PM with the Rev. Cleve Hammonds officiating. Special music will be by Tenida Thomason. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday November 16, 2017 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

