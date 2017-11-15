PINEY FLATS - Ollie James (Jim) Hopkins, Jr, age 74, of Piney Flats, TN went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2017.

Jim was born to Ollie and Marie Hopkins in Wheelwright, Kentucky on March 20, 1943. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1961 and married his wife Lucille in 1966. Jim was a local businessman, entrepreneur, and farmer in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. He was a hardworking man dedicated to his family and especially to his grandchildren. He was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years, Lucille Thomas Hopkins, and infant daughter, Sonya Ruth Hopkins.

Jim is survived by his loving family including his son, James Kenneth Hopkins of Piney Flats, TN, daughters Lori Ann Wright of Bluff City, TN and Amy Baghetti and husband Joseph also of Bluff City, TN, grandchildren Matilda Jane Wright and Leland Duke Hopkins, sisters Louise Cassandra and husband Bruce; Barbara Flanery and husband Joe; Linda Huff and husband David; and Jeri Coburn and husband Jimmy. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service for Mr. Hopkins will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeast Tennessee Office, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.