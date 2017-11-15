CLINTON - M. Yvonne (Morgan) Moorman, Age 50, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully at her home on November 13, 2017.

She was born July 30, 1967 in Kingsport, TN. She graduated from East TN State University with a Bachelors in Education, from Middle TN State University with a Bachelors in Environmental Science and Chemistry, and finally from the University of Tennessee with a Masters in Occupational Safety.

She retired in May 2017 as the Senior Director and Deputy Manager of Environment, Safety and Health for CNS at the DOE Y-12 National Security Complex. She had worked at Y-12 since the early 90’s. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, TN.

She loved to travel, loved to volunteer, but more than anything she loved to spend time with her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: one beautiful daughter- Jordan Rae Bishop, her loving husband, Dennis Moorman, her mother- Johnsie Morgan, her sister and brother-in-law Anita and Steve Latham, brother-in-law Rex Moorman and wife Arlene, her mother-in-law Barbara Oden, nephew- Max Morrell, niece- Amanda Bradley and husband Brandon and their daughters Gracie and Macy. Her stepsons Jason Moorman and wife Amanda and granddaughters Blakley and Mackenzie and Nathan Moorman and wife Beth and grandsons Lincoln and Bennett. Her beloved labradoodle - Missie Doodle and many other beloved family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, John E. Morgan, Kingsport, TN, grandmother Mary Dunn, Kingsport, TN and grandparents Lihu and Marilyle Wright, Damascus, VA.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Father Michael Woods and Rev. Steve Castle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to:

Holiday Bureau, P.O Box 1720 Oak Ridge, TN 37831-7120 Or Kingswood Home for Children, 160 Wachtel Road Bean Station, TN 37708 This was a place that was dear to her heart,as it helped raise three fine individuals, her father John E. Morgan and her aunts, Annalee Skelton and Ella Mae Copas.

Holly-Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327 Clinton, TN 37717, has the honor of serving the Mooreman family.