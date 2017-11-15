CHURCH HILL - M.C. Fansler Jr., 92, passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at Church Hill Health Care & Rehab Center following an extended illness.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM with Rev. Roy Fowler & Rev. John McCord officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday Nov. 16 at Elm Springs Cemetery. Military honor will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Duncan, Edsel Wolfe, James Skelton, Jerry Walters, Leonard Moore & Gerald Cardwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Corder and Carl Seaver.

To leave an online message for the Fansler family, please visit us at www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fansler family.