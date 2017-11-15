Lois Faye Carico

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearlie H. Bates Sr and Virgie Osborne Bates; and her husband, Emory Carico. She was a member of the Speers Ferry Baptist Church and American Legion Auxiliary Post #243 Norton, Virginia.

Surviving are a brother, Franklin Bates of Lampasas, Texas; a sister, Shelbie Reed of Coeburn, Virginia; her care givers, Thomas Bates and Evelyn Osborne of Coeburn, Virginia; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 16, 2017 5 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will follow at 6 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Pastor Johnny Duncan officiating. Graveside Services will be held 1 P.M. Friday, November 17, 2017 at Carico Cemetery St. Paul, Virginia. The family and friends will meet at 12 noon at the funeral home on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book on line. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.