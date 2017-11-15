KINGSPORT - James Avery McIntosh, 95, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at his residence in Kingsport, Tn.

Mr. McIntosh was born December 2, 1921 in North Carolina to the late Mickenley and Ida McIntosh. He served for 20 years in the United States Army before retiring with the military.

Including his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline McIntosh and his second wife, Ruth McIntosh; one brother, Ellis McIntosh; one sister, Viola Jones.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Jean Connell, Arroyo Grande, California; and Betty Jo Agerson and husband Jack, Arroyo Grande, California; one half-sister, Blanche Churchwell; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, November 17, 2017 in the Hite Cemetery, Brumley Gap, Va. with Anthony Roberts officiating. Those wishing to attend please meet at the cemetery by 11:45 am.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com

