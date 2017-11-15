“Some glad morning when this life is over, I’ll fly away”

Harold Wallace Bullis “The Bull” did that just after 5:00 am on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

He was born to Decatur and Louise Bowery Bullis at home in the house next to the old Dunlap School on March 2, 1940.

He grew up on a small family farm in the Beulah Community and enjoyed through the years growing tobacco, his Charolais cattle, helping his brother put up hay and growing large gardens to supply co-worker and friends with corn, beans and potatoes. He also loved to cut and split firewood to sell.

He was a people person, witty and had a great sense of humor. He could take it as well as dish it out.

He was a Vols fan and attended games many years and went to the Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Citrus Bowl and the 1997 SCC Championship game.

He followed his son playing basketball and baseball through school and baseball leagues through Summer.

One of his favorite places to visit each Fall was Pennsylvania and The Amish Country during the Harvest Season and the great food to be had..

After moving to Boone Lake, he enjoyed boating, teaching his son and his friends to ski, riding his wave runners, visiting lake friends and entertaining.

He served in the National Guard for six years. He was employeed with Eastman 37 years, 3 months and 21 days, as he liked to say, and was with the Eastman Credit Union eight of those years as a consumer lending manager and on the credit committee.

He was of the Baptist faith and attended Beulah Baptist Church during his formative years and was a church member.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant twins: John Mark and Rose Anne Bullis, brother: J.E. Bullis, sister: Shirley Gothard and father and mother -in-law: John and Lillie Jennings.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Helen Jennings Bullis, his son: Marvin and wife Leslie Bullis, the great joys of his life, his favorite grandson: Austin Bullis, his favorite granddaughter: Heather Bullis, who he affectionately called Heather Bug or Miss Priss, his sister: Evelyn Crane and husband Crandle, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Al South officiating.

A committal service will be at 11:00 am on Friday November 17, 2017 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery 491 Beulah Church Road, Kingsport, TN.

The Family would like to thank Amedisys Hospise and especially Mary for all of the care.

Donations may be made in honor of The Bull to the Church of their choice.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve The Bullis Family.