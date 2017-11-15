YUMA, VA - Gordon H. Jennings 72, of Yuma, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at his residence.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Todd Jennings and Pastor Andy Tate officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Tate family cemetery. T.J. Freeman, Trevor Lane, Bryon Matlock, Will Jennings, Ott Sawyer, JohnMatlock, and Austin Gibson will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15pm to go in procession to the cemetery.

