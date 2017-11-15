KINGSPORT - Calvin C. Smith, 93, of Kingsport, passed away on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11th, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Wednesday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A service will follow at 7pm.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery with military graveside rites presented by the VFW Post #4933.

In lieu of flowers, it would please Calvin and the family if donations were made to the VFW Post#4933 Honor Guard 830 Minga Rd. Kingsport, TN 37663-4140 to help the honor guard carry on this sacred rite for their fallen comrades.