The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (November 15th, 2017) at First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.

The graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (November 16th, 2017) at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:15pm.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Rawle J. Kiser.