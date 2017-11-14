KINGSPORT - R.C. Bowen, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at Elmcroft of Kingsport’s Heartland Village surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

R.C. was born in Stickleyville, VA and graduated from Pennington High School. He worked at Foote Mineral Company and AFG before becoming proprietor of Bowen’s Deli and R&N Development. He loved traveling, working on his land and spending time with those he loved. R.C was a proud and devoted husband, father and “Poppy” to his five grandchildren.

R.C. was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Brickey Bowen; parents, Stallard and Eliza Noel Bowen; grandparents, A.P. and Elsie Noel; sisters, Irma Begley and Sharon Bowen; brothers, Hurley Bowen, Kermit Bowen and Ralph Bowen.

Surviving are his daughter, Pam Wolfe and husband, Tony; sons, David Bowen and wife, Diane, Jason Bowen and wife, Quincey; three granddaughters, Rachel Trent and husband, Taylor, Haley Bowen and Vivian Bowen; three grandsons, Brett Wolfe and wife, Katelyn, Ben Bowen and Lukas Bowen; sisters, Linda Williams, Wanda Williams and Debbie Laster; brothers, Ronald Bowen, Danny Bowen and Gary Bowen.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremations Services. A brief Memorial Gathering will follow.

A private Entombment Service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Elmcroft of Kingsport’s Heartland Village and Madison House Adult Day Care for their loving support and care of R.C. during his illness.

R.C.’s family sincerely requests that you honor his wishes to make memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or stjude.org.

The care of R.C. Bowen and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.