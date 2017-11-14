Isiah 40:31 “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.”

KINGSPORT - Paul Lane was born June 18, 1940 in Virginia to the late Edna Lou Barnette and Roddy Lane. He went to sleep in the arms of Jesus Saturday, November 11, 2017.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. To know him was to love him. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was the foundation of which his family rested upon. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, an infant and Kenneth Hoyt Lane.

He is survived by his wife and friend of 59 years, Margaret Helen Lane; Hoyt Paul Lane, a very proud son and his wife Sheila who lovingly and effectively cared for Paul during his illness; a granddaughter, Amy Maynor, a honorary grandson William Maynor; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Carson “Jim” Lane and James “John” Barnette; a sister Patty Lane Barile; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tri-Cities Funeral Home with services to follow at 8:00 PM with the Rev. Cleve Hammonds officiating. Special music will be by Tenida Thomason. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday November 16, 2017 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

