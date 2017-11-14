CHURCH HILL - M.C. Fansler Jr., 92, passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at Church Hill Health Care & Rehab Center following an extended illness.

M.C. was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was a member of Elm Springs United Methodist Church, and was a retired employee of Holston Defense. M.C. served in the United States Army during World War II.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Gladys Marsh Fansler, parents, Marvin C. Sr. & Effie Allen Fansler; sister, Delphia Anderson, Velma Reed, Dorthy Meade & Sylvia Hurd; brother, Avery Fansler.

M.C. is survived by his son Larry Fansler, wife Mary; daughter Pam Livesay, husband John; special nephew Kevin & Amy Marsh & daughter Brentley Marsh; Special Brother-In-Law Frank Marsh & wife Elizabeth and several other nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM with Rev. Roy Fowler & Rev. John McCord officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday Nov. 16 at Elm Springs Cemetery. Military honor will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Duncan, Edsel Wolfe, James Skelton, Jerry Walters, Leonard Moore & Gerald Cardwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Corder and Carl Seaver.

Special thanks to the staff at Church Hill Health Care & Rehab Center.

