DUFFIELD, VA - Kimberly Ann Bowen (Allen) went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on November 12, 2017 in Duffield, VA at the age of 44 following an extended illness.

Kim was born February 18, 1973 and is survived by her mother and best friend, Carolyn Allen of Pennington Gap, VA; husband, and love of 25 years, Millard Bowen of Duffield, VA; son, Hunter Bowen of the home; daughter, Ashley and husband Nicc Brown of Church Hill, TN; daughter, Heather and husband Davyd Brown of Mount Carmel, TN; a brother Kevin and wife Diane Haynes of Pennington Gap, VA. She also has 8 grandchildren, Ciera, Madison, Cameron, Aidan, Riley, Levi, Hudson and Tucker. She has multiple nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law surviving as well.

Kim was of the Christian faith. She was currently attending Osborne’s Chapel, in Blackwater, VA. Kim worked as a CNA and LPN at Ridgecrest Nursing Home for many years. She had a huge heart and her passion was to provide for others. She loved taking care of her patients. Her co-workers were more than just friends and she thought of them as her family. Kim was outgoing, loving, and courageous. She had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was contagious to all around her.

The family will receive friends Wednesday November 15, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. A memorial service will follow at 7 PM with Evangelist Garry Hood and Pastor Keith Holt officiating.Music will be provided by Chris Holder and Journey Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please mail donations to her son Hunter Bowen at 1979 Cliff Mountain Way, Duffield, VA.

Online condolences may be made to the Bowen family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Kimberly Ann Bowen.