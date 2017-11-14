GATE CITY, VA - Jo Ann Quillen 77, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Ralph Owens officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon’s International P.O. Box 3217 Kingsport, TN 37664.

