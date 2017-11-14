WEBER CITY, VA - Hazel Anderson Godsey, 93, of Weber City, was carried home by angels on Sunday night (November 12, 2017) surrounded by her family at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

She had resided in Weber City, Virginia for over 75 years. Mrs. Godsey was an avid gardener, loved to sew, and who especially loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a charter member of First Baptist Church in Weber City. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannine Mullins; a granddaughter, Brandi Stanley; her parents, Joseph and InaAnderson along with 6 brothers and sisters.

Hazel Godsey is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Paul Godsey; a daughter, Paula Godsey Hunt and husband, Daniel; granddaughters, Amanda Porter and husband, Scott, Malissa Fansler; great grandchildren, Bailee Porter, Jansen Porter, and Nicholas Fansler; her special adopted grandson, Kerry Gentry along with several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday (November 16, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home or friends may also call anytime at the daughters residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday (November 16, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Paul Blessing, Rev. David Gillenwater, and Rev. Rex McMurray, officiating. Music will be provided by Jennifer Starnes. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday (November 17, 2017) at 11 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visitingwww.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Godsey family.