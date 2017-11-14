WISE, VA - Georgia Chisenhall, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 12, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

She was a loving mother, she loved everybody and everybody loved her. She was of the Baptist Faith and was an avid sports fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vencil Eugene Chisenhall; her parents, Worley and Iola Wampler Dean; and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are four sons, Dana Chisenhall of Wise, Randy Chisenhall and wife Gwen of Wise, Robin Chisenhall and wife Cynthia of Wise and Terry Chisenhall and wife Gina of Wise; three daughters, Brenda Kennedy of Gray, TN, Regina Chisenhall of Wise and Melissa Long and husband Derek of Wise; nine grandchildren, Autumn Chisenhall, Beau Chisenhall, Josh Chisenhall, Bret Chisenhall, Debra Simpson, Ritchie Kennedy, Misty Long, Kayla Hamilton and Ashley Chisenhall; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Dean of Norton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Georgia Chisenhall will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Smith officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 16, 2017 in the Carter Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.