Bill R. Evans, 73, left his worries and illness and went to be with the Lord, whom he greeted every morning with "good morning Lord what can I do for you today?", on Monday, November 13, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on Wednesday Nov 15th at 8 pm with his beloved friend and Pastor Richard Willis officiating.

