APPALACHIA, VA - Betty Snodgrass Vaughan, age 83 of Appalachia, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017 at her home. She was born to the late John Henry Snodgrass and Ina Mae Hughes Snodgrass on December 2, 1933.

Betty attended Big Stone Gap School and Appalachia High School, before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Ed Vaughan, Jr.

Family and friends were Betty’s passion and delight. Nothing made her happier than entering the field of education later in life as a teacher’s aide at Appalachia Elementary School. She spent numerous years working with Special Services, multiple grade levels, and lastly in first grade – her favorite.

Betty grew up with a large, close-knit family and is survived by her son, Stanley Vaughan, her two daughters, Sandra Baker and husband Bobby Baker, and Melanie Johnson and husband Keith Johnson. She is survived by brothers Edwin, Billy Joe, and Ronnie Snodgrass; as well as sisters Joyce Lackey and Mary Ruth Laster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Vaughan, Jr., and daughter Rhonda Jean, brothers John Bradley, Allen, and Douglas Merle Snodgrass, as well as sisters Canzada Sneed and Helen Anderson.

She also leaves behind grandchildren, Ava Vaughan, Makayla Daniel Boyd and husband Reece, Jonathan Vaughan, and Brett Daniel and wife Jessica, as well as five great grandchildren and numerous loving relatives and friends.

Betty requested a Celebration of Life in lieu of a funeral. The celebration will take place on Thursday, November 16 at The Country Cabin in Norton, Virginia from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for and prayed for her during her illness. Wellmont Hospice was an invaluable source of care and comfort to both Betty and the family.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Vaughan family.