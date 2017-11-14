Ann Frances Segarra made her final journey to Heaven on November 7, 2017 at her home in Warrenton, VA.

She was born on March 7, 1923. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters, and husband, Francisco C. Segarra. Ann was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA. She was formally of Church Hill, TN and attended St. Dominics Catholic Church in Kingsport. Survivors include her daughters, Wanda and James Alshouse of Mt. Carmel, TN, Candice and Kenneth Hughes of Lebanon, TN, and Bernadine Plebuch of Warrenton, VA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A funeral mass was held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA.