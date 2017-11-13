NICKELSVILLE, VA - Sarah Olene Hurd Daugherty, age 97 of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Nove Health and Rehab.

She was born on August 4, 1920, and was the daughter of the late Christopher Columbus and Cosby Templeton Hurd. She was preceded by her husband, Charlie Mack Daugherty; a son, Wendell W. Daugherty and a great-grandson Tristan Daugherty. She was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, and was also a member of MEOC, and loved to quilt and play cards.

She is survived by her son Charlie Mack Daugherty Jr. and wife Marsie; 1 granddaughter, 3 grandsons and 6 great-grandchildren; a sister Kathleen Fields; a brother Charles Willard Hurd and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. G.W. White and Rev. Kenneth Kiser officiating.

Music will be provided by Teddy Smith

Graveside service will be held Friday, November 17, 2017 at 1 PM in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to follow in procession. Pallbearers are family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are nephews and friends

The family wishes to extend special thanks to everyone at Nova Health and Rehab.

