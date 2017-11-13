I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7

KINGSPORT - Rev. Harold Doyle Hawkins, born December 1, 1931 of Kingsport went home to be the Lord Saturday, (11-11-17) at Indian Path Medical Center. He served the Lord and was a minister for 62 years and a retired building contractor.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Frances Jean Hawkins. Parents, Vincil and Carnette Hawkins, brother Ulas Hawkins.

He is survived by daughters, Patti Bishop of Kingsport, Hope (Rufus) Rogers of Rogersville, Becky (Kenny) Hawkins of Kingsport. sister, Jean (Jerry) Peters of Surgoinsville, half brothers, Billy and Bobby Hawkins of Castlewood, VA, step-mother, Mary Hawkins of Castlewood, VA. grandchildren, Amber (Brian) Alvis of Rogersville, Courtney (Carl) Henopp of Kingsport, Jordan (Meredith) Bishop of Weber City, VA, Caleb Hawkins of Boston, MA. Miriah and Shamira Hawkins of Kingsport. great-grandchildren, Karah and Lydia Alvis of Rogersville. Riley and Lincoln Henopp of Kingsport and Roark Bishop of Weber City ,VA.



Serving as pallbearers will be fellow ministers, Andy Boyer, Andy Watson, Jeffery Austin, R.G. Rose, Tom Severt, Jimbo Seaton, and Brian Moore.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (11-14-17) at Higher Ground Baptist Church located at 1625 Lynn Garden Drive Kingsport, TN. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Don McCann and Pastor Ronnie Owens. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

