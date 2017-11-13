Rawle J. Kiser

Rawle attended Buchanan Mission School in Council, VA, and was a 1938 graduate of Honaker High School. He attended Perry Business School, Atlanta, GA and East Tennessee State College. He served during World War II in the Africa, China, India, and Burma Theaters with the 14th division of the U. S. Air Force and was decorated with the “Bronze Star Medal” for bravery and courageous service. Rawle worked in the Treasury Division at Eastman and retired after 30 years of service.

Rawle enjoyed hunting and fishing with close friends, and helping anyone in need. He was an ordained deacon and attended First Baptist Church, Kingsport, for over 54 years, serving on several committees including usher, baptismal, mission, and finance committees.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora J. and Bessie Kiser; father and mother-in-law, Hugh and Margaret Sword; sister, Fayrene Stump; brothers-in-law, Ellis Stump, H. T. Sword and Roy Sword, and sister-in-laws Zetta Deel and Geraldine Sword; and nephew, Lynn Sword.

Rawle is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Ruby Kiser; daughter, Margaret Culbertson and son-in-law, Jamie; step grandchildren, Lindsey, Jason and Logan Culbertson, nephews, Lynn Stump, James Sword, Jerry Deel and Scott Deel; nieces, Rita Sword, Valerie Mitchell and Belinda Vanderlip.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (November 15th, 2017) at First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.

The graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (November 16th, 2017) at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:15pm.

