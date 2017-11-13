KINGSPORT - Murry Clyde Groseclose, Jr., 88, born and reared in Kingsport, passed into eternity through the grace of and into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on October 31, 2017 after a brief illness.

Family and friends will visit and celebrate Clyde’s life on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 11:00AM until the chapel service hour of 1:00PM at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Officiants will be Dr. Marvin Cameron, and Rev. Ron Lowe. Music will be provided by Mark Stayton. A procession with a graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Murry Clyde "Robot" Groseclose, Jr., Scholarship Fund, East Tennessee State University Foundation, P.O. Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Murry Clyde Groseclose, Jr.