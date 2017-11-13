GATE CITY, VA - Maggie Louvinia McDavid, 96, went to be with the Lord, Friday, November 10, 2017 at Indian Path Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Capel of the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Porter officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.

Family and Friends are asked to meet at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

