Larry Barton

SURGOINSVILLE - Larry Dean Barton, 62, of Surgoinsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday (November 11, 2017) following a brief illness.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Andy Willis, officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Surgoinsville. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, Larry asked that donations be made to TN FFA Foundation, TN Tech University, P.O. Box 5034, Cookeville, TN 38505-0001

