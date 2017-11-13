He was of the Baptist faith. Johnny had been employed by Robinette Steel for 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Baker, Sr.

Johnny is survived by his wife Barbara Baker, of the home; sons, Jason France of Kingsport, TN, and Joshua France (Tabitha) of Big Stone Gap; his mother, Sue Baker of Big Stone Gap; his siblings Kayla Head (Jamie) of Jonesville, VA, and Roscoe “Abe” Baker of Big Stone Gap, VA; his grandchildren, Emilie France and Andrew France, who were his pride and joy; special uncle Randy Baker (Patsy); two nieces and two nephews, and many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 5:00-7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W. Big Stone Gap, Va. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Josh Tompkins officiating. Final arrangements will be private.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Johnny Ray Baker.

