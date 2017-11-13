YUMA, VA - Gordon H. Jennings 72, of Yuma, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at his residence.

He graduated from Rye Cove High School in 1963. After graduating he went to work at the Kingsport Press until 1969 in the photographic department. In 1969 he went to work for Scott County Telephone CO-OP in the outside plant department until his retirement in 2000. Gordon enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing with his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Jennings; maternal grandparents, Henry and Gertie Roller; step-father, Guyle Fuller; brother, Larry Jennings.

Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years Janice Jennings; son, Jeff Jennings and wife Tutti; step-son, Pridemore Bellamy and wife Tonya; daughter, Mary Beth Matlock and husband Bryon; step-daughter, Kathy Sawyer and husband Tim; grandsons, Will Jennings, Justin Castle, and John Matlock; step-grandsons, Ott Sawyer, Devin Bellamy, and Aiden Freeman; granddaughters, Audrianna Jennings, Jordon Matlock, Bryse Matlock; step-granddaughters, Felisha Sawyer (T.J. Freeman), Heather Kiser, and Holly Lane; mother, Elizabeth Fuller, sister, Joan Mackey and husband A.B.; special aunt, Opal Arnold and husband Don; sister-in-law, Kay Jennings; several great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Todd Jennings and Pastor Andy Tate officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Tate family cemetery. T.J. Freeman, Trevor Lane, Bryon Matlock, Will Jennings, Ott Sawyer, JohnMatlock, and Austin Gibson will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15pm to go in procession to the cemetery.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Jennings family.