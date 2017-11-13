She was preceded in death by her husband, Worley Hutson; father, John Hutson, and mother, Betty Hutson; daughter, Nancy Puckett; son, James Hutson; grandson, Chris Ketron; granddaughter, Vikki McDavid; infant grandson, Rocky McDavid; and infant great-granddaughter, Christina Kerns; brothers, Carson Hutson and Reeser Hutson; and sister, Kate Wright.

Gertrude is survived by her children, Barbara Conner, Carolyn Dunn, Junior Hutson, Ellen Hutson, Mary Vanover, and Shirley Gruntarad; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, James Hutson, Ilene Way, Blanche Salley, and Gladys Mowdy.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m.

Our mother had a very special friend, Fannie Dickert, that she thought the world of. She was like a sister. She also thought the world of Teresa Thompson, Teresa called her mamaw and she was always there for our mom when she needed her.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Gertrude Hutson.