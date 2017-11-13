Calvin C. Smith

The last surviving child of the late Russell and Martha Smith, he was a native of Hopkinsville, KY and has lived in this area most of his life. Calvin was a proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corps having served in World War II in the European Theatre. Even after he left active duty, he continued in dedication to his country and fellow soldiers through his active involvement in the VFW Post #3382 and the #4933 honor guard. He has presented arms at countless military gravesides over the decades, over 17,000 volunteer hours to date, in tribute to his fallen comrades.

Calvin retired from J. P. Stevens after 41 years of service.

Just as recently as the last few months, Calvin walked 5 miles a day; and nearly every Friday and Saturday, he went dancing with his special friend and dance partner, Jackie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Smith; ten brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his son, Gary Smith and wife Becky; grandchildren, Amber Taylor and husband Dwayne, Bobby Smith and wife Audra; three great grandchildren, Joseph, Chelsea and Justin; one great great grandson, Coy Alexander; several nieces and nephews; and special friend and dance partner, Jackie Anderson.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Wednesday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A service will follow at 7pm.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery with military graveside rites presented by the VFW Post #4933.

In lieu of flowers, it would please Calvin and the family if donations were made to the VFW Post#4933 Honor Guard 830 Minga Rd. Kingsport, TN 37663-4140 to help the honor guard carry on this sacred rite for their fallen comrades.