Barbara Hawkins Jones

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Fellowship Chapel Church with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in Eastern Heights Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her friend and great doctor, Jamal Maatouk and her awesome staff at Wellmont Cancer Institute in Johnson City, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Chapel Church, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201.

