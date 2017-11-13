HILTONS, VA - Anna Hickam, age 87 of Hiltons, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Nova Health and Rehab.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 13, 2017, from 6 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Paul Blessing and Dr. Bruce Montgomery officiating. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 2 PM in the Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to follow in procession. Pallbearers are family and friends.

