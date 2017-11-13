SURGOINSVILLE - Alice “Marie” Johnson 85, of Surgoinsville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at her residence.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Anderson, officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:20pm.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Johnson family.