WISE, VA - William Hale “Willie” Large, 98, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 10, 2017.

He passed away peacefully at his home on Coeburn Mountain where he had lived most of his life and was the last surviving member of his family.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during World War II; a retired heavy equipment operator; a member of the United Mine Workers of America; a member of the Masonic Lodge in Coeburn; a Shriner; and a member of the New Limb, New Life amputation support group. He was a member of Nash’s Chapel church where he voluntarily served as unofficial caretaker until he was 95 years old. He loved life and lived it to its fullest. He believed in serving his community and his fellow man.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Catherine Louise Vincer; his second wife, Louise Delph; and his third wife, Betty Fultz; his mother, Mary Nash Large; father, William Hale Large; daughter, Darlene Lawson; son-in-law, Jerry Shepherd; brothers, Blaine Large, Claude Large, Roy Large and Troy Large; and sisters, Betty Meade and Goldie Burris.

He is survived by his daughters, Sue Ramsey, Linda Tiller and husband Jerry, and Joyce Shepherd; son, Jerry Gollihar and wife Dorothy; thirteen grandchildren, Mark Ramsey (Suzanne), O’Donna Ramsey, Marina Wright (Mike), Diane Brooks (Steve), Jon Tiller (Linda), Rachel Gibson, David Tiller (Kim), Rebecca Jessee (Bob), Laryssa Shainberg (Josh), Christina Meade (Matt), Jason Shepherd (Brittney), Tiffany Rogers, Tim Lawson (Regina), Sherry Gollihar, and Valerie Frantz (Paul); twenty-seven great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Masonic services for William Hale “Willie” Large will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 13, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 13, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Nash’s Chapel on Pole Bridge Road, Wise, VA with Pastor Jamie Mann officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Nash Cemetery in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

