BLOUNTVILLE - Timothy Jefferson Winkle, 57, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday (November 11, 2017) at his residence. Tim was born on May 19, 1960 to the late James and Ernestine (Francisco) Winkle in Kingsport, TN.

Tim was a dedicated FedEx employee for the last 29 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to the beach, spending time in cabins at Pigeon Forge, music, and sports. Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 35 years, Rene Winkle; daughters, Hope Winkle and Heather Trent & husband Cameron; granddaughter, Emory Hope Trent (due in January); brothers, Mark Winkle & wife Vicki and Mike Winkle & wife Tonya; special mother and father-in-law, Loy & Shirley Faulk; and several nieces, nephews,

and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday (November 14, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn with Pastor Will Easler officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the Winkle family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Winkle family.