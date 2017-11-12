EAST STONE GAP, VA – Phillip Dwight Gilly, 42, was born October 28, 1975. He went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2017.

He attended Robinette Chapel Baptist Church. He was employed by UPS and later at Big Stone Glass.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Gilly; his grandparents, Reuben and Mabel Gilly and Grover and Ida Lawson.

Dwight is survived by his mother, Betty Lawson Gilly; his daughter, Saylor Reece Gilly; his brothers, Duane Gilly and Derek Gilly; his niece, Shannan Gilly; his great-niece Khloe Brooke Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 13, 2017, from 5:00-7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Matthew Clark ministering.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 11:00am at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45. James Adams, Jason Adams, Lance Parsons, George Carroll, Duane Gilly and Derek Gilly will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gilliam Funeral Home assist with the funeral expenses.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Dwight Gilly.

