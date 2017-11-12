KINGSPORT - Murry Clyde Groseclose, Jr., 88, born and reared in Kingsport, passed into eternity through the grace of and into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on October 31, 2017 after a brief illness.

Born April 24, 1929 to Murry Clyde Groseclose and Gladys Elizabeth Roller Groseclose, he was the youngest of four children. Clyde was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, East Tennessee State University with a B.S. in Education and completed his Masters in Education at George Peabody College For Teachers. Clyde was an avid lover of sports, especially football, from a very young age, and carried that love and passion for football into a successful coaching career at Ketron High School where he also coached track and basketball. His passion for teaching and influencing young minds began in 1954 and included public health, physical education, mathematics and history, eventually moving into school administration as the Assistant Principal at Ketron High School and Principal of the newly transformed Ketron Middle School. After retirement from the Sullivan County Board of Education, Clyde enjoyed serving his city district on the County Commission for ten years. All total he served Sullivan County for 55 years. Clyde served in the U.S. Navy.

His sisters preceding him in death were Mary Sue Groseclose, Clara Rita Groseclose, and Ruth Groseclose Land.

Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rita June Brawner Groseclose, born in Nashville, TN, where they met; four children, Murry C. Groseclose, III of Kingsport, June Groseclose Stanley (Dennis) of Plano, TX, Robert William Groseclose of Kingsport, and Catherine Lee Groseclose of Plano, TX, three granddaughters, Lauren Stanley Fehr (Matt) of Richmond, TX, Morgan Stanley Dean (Cameron) of Garland, TX, Kirsten Elyse Stanley of Philadelphia, PA, and two great grandsons, Noah Earl Dean and Brayden Matthew Fehr, niece, Sarah Land White Bagby (Steve) of Murfreesboro, grand-nephew Martin L. White of Murfreesboro, grand-niece Maria White Gray (Zack) of Murfreesboro, cousins, friends and protégés.

Family and friends will visit and celebrate Clyde’s life on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 11:00AM until the chapel service hour of 1:00PM at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Officiants will be Dr. Marvin Cameron, and Rev. Ron Lowe. Music will be provided by Mark Stayton. A procession with a graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Murry Clyde "Robot" Groseclose, Jr., Scholarship Fund, East Tennessee State University Foundation, P.O. Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614.