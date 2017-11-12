GATE CITY, VA - Maggie Louvinia McDavid, 96, went to be with the Lord, Friday, November 10, 2017 at Indian Path Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.

Maggie was born in Hawkins County, TN on April 19, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Mack Oliver and Lillie Mae White.

She lived on her farm in Nottingham Community for 72 years. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved being on her farm with her animals especially with her dog, Allie. She was of the Holiness Faith.

In addition to her parents, her husband, John L. McDavid; daughter, Linda Faye Hammonds; son-in-law, Joe Stewart; sisters, Mary Lou White, Sallie Kate White, and Annie Mae Porter; brothers, John A. White, J. D. White, Carp White, and Dock Oliver White preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Ann Stewart, Gate City, VA; son, Bill McDavid and wife, Lisa, Gate City, VA; son-in-law, Raymond Hammonds, Hiltons, VA; grandchildren, Gregory Hammonds and wife, Darling, Logan McDavid and wife, Brittany, Landon McDavid, Jason Stewart and wife, Ryan, Rebecca Payne and husband, Kevin, Dr. Jennifer Stewart-Glenn and husband, Andy; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Glenn, Nate Glenn, and step-great grandchildren, Lillian Wilson, and Aaron Payne; step-great-great- grandchild, Weston Payne; sisters, Elizabeth McNutt, Kingsport, TN and Estelle Staten, Melbourne, FL; brother, James White, Surgoinsville, TN; and several nieces and nephews. A special caregiver for 5 years, T. J. Holder.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Capel of the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Porter officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.

Family and Friends are asked to meet at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

